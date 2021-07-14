Veritable L.P. Sells 2,743 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.