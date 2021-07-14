Veritable L.P. Sells 2,445 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 803.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

