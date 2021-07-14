Veritable L.P. Purchases 39 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 203,013 shares of company stock valued at $60,250,465. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $299.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.01. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $155.53 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

