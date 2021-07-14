Veritable L.P. Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,719,979,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 31.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 28.9% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,113,000 after purchasing an additional 796,961 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

LIN stock opened at $290.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $305.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

