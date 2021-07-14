Veritable L.P. Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $1,832,503,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after buying an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after buying an additional 3,079,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.03. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.86. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

