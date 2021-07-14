Veritable L.P. Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $312.63 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $316.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

