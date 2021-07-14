Veritable L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $581,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,525,007 shares of company stock valued at $107,340,344. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

