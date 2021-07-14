Veritable L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

