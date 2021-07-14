Veritable L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $407.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $414.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

