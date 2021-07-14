Veritable L.P. Acquires 1,480 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 5,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 3,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 126,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after purchasing an additional 56,058 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Amgen by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $8,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

AMGN stock opened at $244.44 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.84. The stock has a market cap of $140.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

