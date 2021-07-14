VeriDocGlobal Hits 1-Day Volume of $211,252.00 (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $211,252.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.06 or 0.00225655 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001384 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.04 or 0.00804462 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VDG is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,699,185,558 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling VeriDocGlobal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

