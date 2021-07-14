VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,061.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and $2,061.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,787.81 or 0.99949500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00036033 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007140 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00054625 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000114 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,844,311 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

