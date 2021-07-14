Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.87 Million

Brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to post $918.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $927.20 million and the lowest is $909.40 million. Ventas posted sales of $943.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,395. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after acquiring an additional 392,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,688,000 after acquiring an additional 107,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,470,000 after acquiring an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $200,655,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,137,000 after acquiring an additional 373,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 285,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.60, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ventas has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $59.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

