Velodyne Lidar (NYSE:VLDR) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NYSE:VLDR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $10.06. Velodyne Lidar shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 28,425 shares traded.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 26,146 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $326,825.00. Also, Director Barb J. Samardzich sold 50,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,084,463 shares of company stock valued at $31,614,985.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NYSE:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

