Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis Sells 5,000 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.66, for a total transaction of $1,243,300.00.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26.

VEEV traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.05. The stock had a trading volume of 422,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,966. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.53 and a 1 year high of $326.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.13, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.