Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.10.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.