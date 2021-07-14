Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 95.50 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.25). Approximately 557,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 132,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.23).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40.

About Various Eateries (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

