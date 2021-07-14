Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,136,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $280,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

VTV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.78. 64,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,556. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $99.80 and a one year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

