Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.41. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $123.34 and a twelve month high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

