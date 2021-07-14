Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.75. 146,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,447. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $286.63 and a twelve month high of $402.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

