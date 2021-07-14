Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 1,833.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,679 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MGV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.11. 3,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,735. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.44 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.42.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.