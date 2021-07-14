Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 65,160 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 101,355 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 457,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

