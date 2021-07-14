Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $1,662,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,171,000 after buying an additional 55,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $144.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.66. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

