Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 456.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,051 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 5.1% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Valero Energy worth $31,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

NYSE:VLO traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.27. 180,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,682,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

