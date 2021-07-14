Vaibhav Taneja Sells 4,459 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81.

On Monday, June 7th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92.

Shares of NYSE TSLA opened at $668.54 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

