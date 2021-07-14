Vaibhav Taneja Sells 1,813 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81.

Shares of TSLA traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $670.94. 266,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,597,029. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

