USDK Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.64 million and approximately $97.43 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00114073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00153189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,478.85 or 0.99994163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.95 or 0.00932693 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

