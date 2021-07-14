USDJ Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00118087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00153368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,904.96 or 1.00259123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.38 or 0.00948767 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

