Upland Software, Inc. (NYSE:UPLD) CEO Sells $426,537.76 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NYSE:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,373 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $426,537.76.

Shares of NYSE UPLD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.88. 272,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,248. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

