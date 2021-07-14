UpHealth’s (UPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of UPH opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

