Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 818,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,497. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,376 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 471.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 135,049 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

