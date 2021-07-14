United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 50.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 57,481 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $996,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $1,949,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $591,000.

Shares of BNO stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34.

