United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Shares of UPS opened at $211.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $183.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $113.04 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

