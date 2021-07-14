United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of NYSE UMC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. 57,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.25. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Microelectronics (UMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.