United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of UCBI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 451,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,749. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

In other news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

