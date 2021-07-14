Unibright (UBT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.51 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00003969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $193.48 million and $2.51 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00821586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005387 BTC.

About Unibright

UBT is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.