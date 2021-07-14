Umpqua (UMPQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Umpqua to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

