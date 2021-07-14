Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

UGP opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,150,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 139,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

