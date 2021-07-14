UFP Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UFPT) Director Daniel C. Croteau Purchases 1,815 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UFPT) Director Daniel C. Croteau bought 1,815 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.18 per share, with a total value of $100,151.70.

Shares of NYSE UFPT opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.39.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

