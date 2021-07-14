UBS Group Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.80 ($92.71).

Shares of ETR BAS traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €67.90 ($79.88). 2,333,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion and a PE ratio of -274.90. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

