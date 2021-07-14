UBS Group AG Sells 5,248 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of ADTRAN worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of ADTN opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.69 million, a PE ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.