UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after buying an additional 210,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 348,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 262,185 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VNOM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.56.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 357.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.