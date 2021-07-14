UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Meredith worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. S&T Bank grew its position in shares of Meredith by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 436,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Meredith by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meredith by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meredith by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 2.37. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.