UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Blackbaud worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,212.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $50,310.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

