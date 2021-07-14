UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,305 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.97. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

