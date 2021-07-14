UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,719 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $150,170.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,699.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,298 shares of company stock worth $1,970,218. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

AGIO stock opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

