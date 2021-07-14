UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 612,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,558 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 20.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 490,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 83,465 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $143,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 82.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $4,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

