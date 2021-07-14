Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $107,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $188,179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $57,127,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,781,000 after buying an additional 768,289 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.