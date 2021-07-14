Truist Securiti Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for IAA in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for IAA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. IAA has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.72.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in IAA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in IAA by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in IAA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in IAA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.