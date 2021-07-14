Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,025,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $79,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of TBK opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

